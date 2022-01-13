AEW Dynamite Results: Massive debut, Top heel returns, CM Punk decimated, TNT Championship on the line

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a stacked show that featured a Title match main event as well as a major debut.

We also saw CM Punk in action this week against Wardlow as well as the legendary Matt Hardy who wrestled Penta El Zero Miedo in singles action.

We also had Lance Archer making his AEW return and making a bid for the world championship. In women's division action we had a marquee matchup between Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida.

Read on for full Dynamite results:

The Super Elite and ReDragon took out Best Friends to kick off AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish came down to the ring to kick off the show. Cole said that 2021 had been great for the three of them and promised big things this year for the trio. The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler came down to the ring and there was clearly some tension between the Bucks and ReDragon. Fish and O'Reilly revealed their intentions to win the Tag Team Titles when the Best Friends' music hit.

Orange Cassidy took down Adam Cole in the middle of the ring leading to a scuffle breaking out. Cole blindsided Orange Cassidy with a low blow when Kris Statlander came down to get in the way. Dr. Britt Baker ran out and hit Statlander with a Curb Stomp.

Cole then finished Orange Cassidy off with The Boom to end the opening segment.

CM Punk vs Wardlow (w/ MJF)

Wardlow dominated the opening moments of the match using his size and strength advantage well. The Pinnacle member rained down right hands in the corner before Punk attempted an early GTS.

He saw it coming and quickly broke free before attempting a Powerbomb. Although Punk blocked the powerbomb, Wardlow replied with multiple shoulder charges in the corner before tossing Punk out of the ring.

