Adam Cole addresses his in-ring status nearly 7 months after his last AEW match

Adam Cole has broken his silence on when he might return to the ring. He has been out for nearly seven months after injuring his ankle while trying to help his former best friend, MJF, against Samoa Joe.

He has been out since then from in-ring action. However, that did not stop him from being involved in storylines, as he was instrumental in turning on MJF at the end of the Worlds End event in December. After almost seven months, he has now taken to Twitter to interact with a fan and tell them when he will return.

One fan accused him of not going to the gym and even said that leaving WWE was not good for him, given how things have panned out so far in AEW. He took those words seriously and wrote a fitting reply and said:

“My friend… I really mean this. I have never worked harder to get back into the ring than right now. I promise you & the world that I am doing all that I can. And when I do get back into the ring…eat me.”

Maria Kanellis clarifies her status with Adam Cole’s Undisputed Kingdom

Adam Cole’s faction, Undisputed Kingdom, has many of his friends, one of whom is Maria Kanellis’ husband, Mike Bennett.

The faction consists of Adam Cole, Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven. Maria was once a part of their group. However, she has not been seen with them in AEW. A fan asked her why she was not seen with the Undisputed Kingdom, to which she wrote a long message.

“It is what it is. I always figure out how to make the most of any situation. I was ditzy, lost every match, broke bones, changed companies, pregnant, fired, and 20 years later here I am. Luckily I’m working with two incredibly talented individuals that will continue to grow with experience and opportunity. Although I think the Kingdom could have used the help last night,” she tweeted.

While the group does not need Maria for now, it will be interesting to see if her services might be required once they become a potent force in AEW.

