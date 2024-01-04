Adam Cole (aka The Devil) debuts new theme song and reveals faction name on AEW Dynamite

The name of Adam Cole's new faction has just been revealed as they first appeared on the latest edition of Dynamite following the events that transpired during Worlds End.

After MJF lost his title to Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view, the henchmen of the Devil came out to attack Friedman and Cole, who were at ringside. After the arena went pitch black, it was revealed that the former NXT Champion himself was the Devil.

A few days after the events that occurred, Adam Cole came out with the group to address their actions against MJF. His theme song started playing at first until they transitioned to a new theme, one that would be for his new faction.

A much darker theme played, along with a new entrance package, as the group entered the arena with all five of them in black. The Panama City Playboy later revealed moments later during his promo that they would be known as the Undisputed Kingdom.

This would be a play on a word commonly seen in Adam Cole's former factions and a collaboration with the Kingdom.

For now, it seems MJF is out of the way, but it won't be long till the other victims of The Devil will come for retribution.

