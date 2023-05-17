Adam Cole was approached to appear in a unique project while he was in WWE, reveals AEW star

One of AEW's top stars has revealed that Adam Cole was initially approached to be part of a unique All Elite Wrestling project while he was still under contract with WWE.

The star in question is Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Cole's real-life girlfriend who, along with the former WWE Superstar, was the main selling point of the recent reality series AEW All Access.

Cole and Baker's lives were documented in the reality show that saw the former NXT Champion travel down the road to recovery after a serious head injury and also Britt in her day job as a dentist. Speaking in a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Britt Baker revealed how the project came together.

"The discussions for this show started long ago and they had reached out to me because they were really interested in my life as I was a wrestler and a dentist. My first question to them is like 'why?' because to me, it doesn't seem that interesting, that's just my life and I'm so used to it. Then the more I think about it, it's like 'okay well yeah maybe that is kind of different.' It's something people really have never seem before, a dentist one day and the next day they're coming out in front of 10,000 people to perform." [1:04-1:35]

Britt also noted that Adam Cole was still a part of the WWE roster when the project came together, but when he joined AEW, he was fully on board to be part of the show.

"Then we kind of had a couple of events unfold where Adam Cole became available to be part of this new project, because when I first talked to WarnerMedia he was still in NXT, so that wasn't even an option. But then when he came to AEW they asked 'do you think he would be interested in being apart of this project?' I can't lie, at first I said 'I don't think he'll have any interest in this whatsoever. He's such a private person, I don't think but we can ask' and lo and behold he was all for it. He was really excited about it even with his head injury, he still wanted to show everybody what was going on behind the scenes." [1:36-2:14]

Adam Cole will be banned from the building this week on AEW Dynamite

AEW All Access may have finished its first season already, but Adam Cole's feud with Chris Jericho seems to be getting hotter by the week, as another wrinkle in the story will be added this week on Dynamite.

Cole's long-time friend and recent AEW debutant Roderick Strong will be facing Jericho in a falls count anywhere match, with the added stipulation that both Adam Cole and the Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from entering the building.

Jericho has been able to avoid Cole recently after the two brawled throughout the arena on the May 3rd edition of Dynamite, but if falls count anywhere this week on Dynamite, anything could happen if the action spills out of the arena.

