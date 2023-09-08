Adam Cole believes 27-year old star is "certainly a leader" in AEW

Adam Cole talked about a 27-year old AEW star during the All Out media Scrum and called him a leader.

Adam Cole is one half of the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions alongside Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The duo won the titles from Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) at All In.

Speaking at the All Out media scrum, Adam Cole praised his tag partner AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, calling him a leader and said the 27 year old eats, sleeps and breathes pro wrestling.

The Panama City Playboy added that MJF loves All Elite Wrestling and is proud of the product and the locker room. Calling him an excellent leader and someone who the whole locker room can look up too.

"Max is certainly a leader. Max is eats, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling, for sure. He's been in a positon where he's been in AEW from the very start. He loves AEW with his whole entire heart and he is so proud of the product we produce, he's very proud of the locker room. Max is a guy who leads by example. He is someone that the entire locker room can look up to in a lot of ways, just based on how passionate he is about the company and about wanting whatever he is involved in to be the best that it possibly can be. He's been an excellent leader," said Adam Cole. (H/t Fightful)

Adam Cole and MJF faced the Dark Order at AEW All Out

Better Than You Bay Bay defended the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles against Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds at the All Out pay-per-view.

The match was hard-hitting and saw The Salt of the Earth getting injured after being hit on the neck with a chair by Alex Reynolds behind referee's back. MJF was taken backstage due to the storyline neck injury, and Cole was left alone in the ring facing the Dark Order.

The World Champion returned towards the end of the match to even the odds, and the champions successfully defended the ROH tag titles. Due to the popularity of Better Than You Bay Bay, the audience was heavily invested in the match, and the two teams put on an entertaining show.

