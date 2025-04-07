Adam Cole breaks silence after winning his first singles title in AEW

Adam Cole just won his first singles title in AEW. He has since taken to social media to react to his victory.

Ad

Cole's AEW run has been marked by a series of injuries, which have prevented him from winning his first singles title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has been in pursuit of the TNT Championship since earlier this year.

He first faced Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship on the March 1st episode of Collision. The match ended in a no contest, allowing Garcia to retain his title. These two men locked horns again on the 19th March episode of Collision. This time their bout ended in a time limit draw.

Ad

Trending

Adam Cole was upset that both their previous encounters ended without a decisive winner. Hence, both men faced off against each other again at AEW Dynasty 2025 with no time limits. After a hard-fought match, Cole was finally about to defeat Daniel Garcia and win his first singles title in the company.

Following this win, the Undisputed Kingdom leader took to social media to express how special his win at AEW Dynasty 2025 was:

Ad

"Last night felt like a full circle moment. A special night that I will never forget. We’ve had some ups…we’ve had some downs…But damnit I’m back. #AdamColeBayBay #AndNew #AEWDynasty"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adam Cole called The Young Bucks one of the greatest tag teams of all time

The Young Bucks have wrestled for every major promotion in the world and won the tag titles everywhere they have been. They are one of the most decorated tag teams in the world. Despite their success, The Bucks are often criticized by critics for their wrestling style. However, Adam Cole thinks highly of them.

Ad

One a recent edition of Close-Up w/ Renee Paquette, Cole was all praise for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. He also called them one of the most talented guys in the world:

"I've known Matt and Nick practically my whole career. It's been a really, really long time since I've known them, and they are two of the best guys in the entire world, two of the most talented guys in the entire world, too, whether working with them at Pro Wrestling Guerilla or at Ring of Honor and stuff like that. So the cool thing was, too, even before I got to AEW, I had always kept in touch with Matt and Nick. We always had a relationship."

Ad

It will be interesting to see how long Adam Cole will be able to remain TNT Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More