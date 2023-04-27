Adam Cole claims he "knew" he would confront WWE legend since his first day in the locker room

AEW's Adam Cole is back on weekly television and has found himself in a very dangerous situation, but which WWE legend did he know would end up crossing paths with him at some point?

The answer, of course, is his newest rival, Chris Jericho, who made his feud with the former NXT Champion extremely personal on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

After coming to blows, Cole's girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., came down to help him, only to be met by The Outcasts, who beat her down with a Singapore cane, all while Cole was handcuffed to the ring ropes being forced to watch by Jericho.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole spoke about his recent run-ins with The Ocho and claimed that as soon as he signed his contract with AEW, he knew he'd cross paths with the former WWE star at some point.

"As soon as I joined AEW and stepped in the locker room, I knew the day would come when I shared the ring with Chris Jericho. He is someone I’ve studied and looked up to for a long time. The fan in me is incredibly excited." (H/T Fightful)

Cole was away from the ring for so long that he also stated that he has a newfound appreciation for what he does and that the AEW World Championship is still firmly in his sights.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always said my goal is to be the world champion. I want to be AEW world champion. But at this point, I have a whole new appreciation for this job. Every single week, I get on an airplane and go to a show. I’m so thankful for that. Wherever else that lands me is icing on the cake. My goal is to keep wrestling for a long time. This is me. I’m back where I belong." (H/T Fightful)

Adam Cole also talked about his recent face turn in AEW

Back on January 11th, 2023, Adam Cole made his shocking return to AEW during the Dynamite event that took place in Los Angeles, California. Many didn't expect Cole to have changed too much, but instead, he came out with a new attitude and turned babyface.

During the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Cole also stated that he's been a heel for so long that getting crowds to cheer him on is a fresh challenge.

“It’s been an interesting transition. I’ve played the vile, despicable heel for so long. But coming out of this injury, and being able to get back in the ring and wrestle again, it feels like such a natural fit to be the babyface. It’s a challenge I need, and I’m enjoying it a lot." (H/T Fightful)

Are you enjoying Adam Cole's AEW run so far? Let us know in the comments section below!

