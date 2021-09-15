Adam Cole comments ahead of his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

AEW superstar Adam Cole is set to make his in-ring debut for Tony Khan's brand in this week's AEW Dynamite. 'The Panama City Playboy' is excited and recently shared a poster of his debut against Frankie Kazarian on Twitter.

The wrestling world is looking forward to AEW Dynamite to witness the former NXT Champion's in-ring debut. Cole will lock horns against 'The Elite Hunter' Frankie Kazarian in a one-on-one match. Cole, in a recent tweet, stated he's set to make his in-ring debut for the greatest pro wrestling company in the world.

Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite I make my in-ring debut for the greatest pro wrestling company in the world.



Am I Elite? You damn right. #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/VudXjG0h0a — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 15, 2021

Adam Cole's sensational debut for AEW

After months of speculation, Cole stunned the wrestling world by showing up on AEW All Out 2021. The crowd went crazy when they saw him walk into the ring to confront AEW champion Kenny Omega. In a surprise move, Cole joined Omega's The Elite faction and ended up congratulating the AEW World Champion for his win against Christian Cage.

The Elite then attacked Christian and the Jurassic Express. However, the whole group got kicked out of the ring by Bryan Danielson, who also made his debut. The confrontation continued on AEW Dynamite. Cole, along with members of The Elite, bragged about how dominant the faction is.

Cole's in-ring debut against Kazarian will be interesting. Fans expect Cole to win, but Kazarian will be bringing his A-game against 'The Panama City Playboy.'

Also Read

After his in-ring debut, Cole's expected to start a rivalry against The Jungle Boy. Fans expect to see Cole face Christian and Danielson in the coming months.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh