"No better way to celebrate" - Adam Cole comments ahead of match against former WWE World Champion on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole is set to celebrate a major milestone in his wrestling career. He will complete 14 years in the pro-wrestling business this Wednesday and has come up with a great way to celebrate this achievement.

Cole is set to face former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. This bout is yet another chapter in the ongoing feud between Cole and reDRagon against the Jurassic Express and World Champion Hangman Page.

The Panama City Playboy took to Twitter to send a message to Cage ahead of their match on Dynamite stating that there is no better way to celebrate his 14-year anniversary than by beating a legendary performer.

Here's what Cole had to say:

"Tomorrow, April 6, is my 14 year anniversary in the pro wrestling industry. No better way to celebrate than a sold out crowd in Boston, and everyone around the world, watching me beat one of the very best."

You can check out the tweet below:

Adam Cole @AdamColePro #AEWDynamite #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM Tomorrow, April 6, is my 14 year anniversary in the pro wrestling industry. No better way to celebrate than a sold out crowd in Boston, and everyone around the world, watching me beat one of the very best. @AEW Tomorrow, April 6, is my 14 year anniversary in the pro wrestling industry. No better way to celebrate than a sold out crowd in Boston, and everyone around the world, watching me beat one of the very best. @AEW #AEWDynamite #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM https://t.co/w5qfCqgGzl

Adam Cole has achieved a lot in 14 years in the industry

Adam Cole has achieved a significant amount of success in his 14-year career in pro-wrestling. The Panama City Playboy has won championships in every major promotion he has been a part of so far, barring AEW.

Adam Cole has held a major championship in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and WWE.

He has been the leader of many factions such as Bullet Club, Mount Rushmore, and The Undisputed Era. In these factions, he has worked with the likes of Kevin Owens, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, among others.

The former NXT Champion currently has his sights set on Hangman Page and the AEW World Championship. Cole and Page previously collided in the main event of Revolution for the title. However, the former could not get the best of Hangman Page even with reDRagon helping him out from ringside.

Since then, the former NXT Champion has continued to instigate Hangman by calling his victory over him a fluke and insinuating that the next time he gets a shot at the title, he will beat The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

It remains to be seen whether the Panama City Playboy will be able to dethrone Hangman Page and become the new AEW World Champion.

Can the Panama City Playboy back up his words and add another feather to his incredible cap? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

You can check out the results for Rampage here.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Debottam Saha