"Those two were the ones who were responsible"- Adam Cole credits two top AEW stars for influencing his career

Adam Cole recently revealed that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson showed him the wrestling world outside WWE.

While speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast, Oral Sessions, Adam Cole named Bryan and Punk as the ones responsible for shedding some light on wrestling in Japan.

The Panama City Playboy added that the two former WWE superstars made him realize that the pro wrestling business is also thriving outside of WWE, WCW, and ECW:

"I had been a fan of Bryan. I've been pretty open about the fact that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson were two of the guys that got me into not only independent wrestling, but the fact that wrestling existed outside of WWE, WCW and ECW. I was like, oh my god there's wrestling in Japan, and those two were the ones who were responsible," revealed Cole.

Adam Cole further talked about getting the opportunity to debut alongside Bryan Danielson. The former NXT champion stated that he never got to work with The American Dragon before his match against him on SmackDown a couple of years ago. He added that the way their debut played out at All Out was perfect and "crazy chaotic":

"So right as I came into the indies, [Bryan] was leaving to go to WWE, so I never had the chance to work with him ever, and when [the match on SmackDown] went down and that all happened, my God, again, the fan in me was so excited to get the chance to get in there with him, which is really cool. And the funny thing is I wouldn't have changed the circumstance at all. Like it was perfect. It was this crazy chaotic. Oh my god, what are we going to do? Okay, let's just let Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan go nuts. It was so much fun," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole has reformed his alliance with The Young Bucks in AEW

Adam Cole will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam as he teams up with The Young Bucks to face Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in a Trios match.

Cole had already made an impressive debut on AEW Dynamite last week when he defeated Frankie Kazarian in a singles match. Given that he has reformed the Superkliq with Nick and Matt Jackson, fans can expect multiple faction and even trios rivalries involving these men moving forward.

