Adam Cole discloses the main reason for his heel turn in AEW

At the 2023 AEW World's End pay-per-view, Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil, who had been tormenting MJF for a while. In a recent tweet, Cole discussed why he embraced the dark side.

When Cole joined the Tony Khan-led promotion, he quickly established himself as a prominent villain. In January 2023, he became a babyface and eventually combined forces with MJF. During their lengthy alliance, The Salt of the Earth seamlessly transitioned from a despised heel to a fan-favorite performer.

When Cole revealed himself as The Devil, the viewers were shocked. Many fans criticized him for betraying his on-screen best friend. Weeks after the revelation, Adam Cole finally disclosed on Twitter why he turned his back on the AEW audience and the former AEW World Champion:

“I’m the bad guy?!?! 2024 is wild. Ya’ll need to wake up. Being 'nice' gets you NOWHERE. Trust me…I know. #UndisputedKingdom @AEW Every single person you 'love & admire' does what they want, when they want. I’m done playing nice. If you don’t like it, then tough sh*t,” he wrote.

MJF suffered a major loss before being betrayed by Adam Cole

Betrayal from his friend and tag team partner was not the only setback The Salt of The Earth suffered at the Worlds End pay-per-view. In the show's main event, MJF took on Samoa Joe with the AEW World Championship on the line.

After being a champion for 406 days, MJF finally lost the gold to The Samoan Submission Machine on December 30, 2023. The Panama City Playboy was in Friedman's corner, but he could not stop Joe from dethroning his now-former ally.

Cole's heel turn has opened the door for several intriguing storylines in AEW. However, MJF is currently away from TV after his contract with the promotion ended at the beginning of January 2024. There has been no confirmation if the 27-year-old has re-signed with the company, as his name has been removed from All Elite Wrestling's official roster page.

