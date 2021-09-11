"It had everything"- Adam Cole explains why AEW All Out 2021 was a success

All Out 2021 was a huge success for AEW and the company's latest signing Adam Cole believes it was a magical night.

Adam Cole appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about his debut at All Out. When asked about his views on the pay-per-view in general, the former NXT Champion stated that a number of things made the show as great as it was.

"The entire card from top to bottom felt like it had everything. To me, the biggest thing which is so much of what makes a great wrestling show a great wrestling show, is the fans in attendance were so on edge and so excited for what was to come. They knew some cool stuff was gonna happen but they weren't totally sure. They knew they were gonna see some of the best matches they've ever seen in their entire lives. They were so jazzed, they were so ready to go. I know all the talent was jazzed and ready to go. You can't beat it, it was one of those magical nights. It was amazing. It was one of the absolute best pay-per-views I've ever seen," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole made his surprising debut at All Out 2021 when he showed up after the main event between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The former face of NXT attacked Jungle Boy and aligned himself with the Elite shortly after.

Adam Cole's first match since AEW All Out debut will take place next week

Adam Cole's first in-ring match on AEW will be against Frankie Kazarian next week on #AEWDynamite — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 9, 2021

Adam Cole and the Elite clashed with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at the end of All Out and on AEW Dynamite. Frankie Kazarian joined the fray to assist the babyfaces, and is set to become Adam Cole's first ever opponent in AEW.

The match will take place on next week's AEW Dynamite. The Elite Hunter is a wrestling veteran who has had an excellent career. Adam Cole, on the other hand, is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. The two will likely have a barnburner of a match that should see Cole make a winning start to his AEW career.

Also Read

What did you make of the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view? Are you looking forward to Adam Cole vs Frankie Kazarian next week on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Arjun