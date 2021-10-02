Adam Cole is furious over tweet posted by AEW

In a recent tweet, AEW star Adam Cole expressed his annoyance at AEW for posting a video of him tapping out to Jungle Boy in the latest episode of Rampage.

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was a pre-taped show from Rochester, NY and the opening segment was a one-on-one match between Bryan Danielson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. The match, which lasted close to 15 mins, ended when Nick tapped out to Danielson.

After the match, The Elite faction came to the ring to aid the Young Bucks. Just when everyone thought Bryan was in for a beat down, Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express joined Danielson.

Both teams had a brawl, and in the end, Bryan and Jungle Boy made Kenny Omega and Adam Cole tap out, respectively. AEW posted the video on their Twitter account, and Bay Bay demanded it be deleted as it meant "nothing."

"Delete this…means nothing." said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole recently defeated Jungle Boy at AEW Dynamite

AEW star Adam Cole might have tapped out to Jungle Boy during Ramage, but The Panama City Playboy pinned Jungle Boy in a one-on-one match on Dynamite. Both stars showcased excellent performances but Cole was superior to the young star.

Also Read

Bay Bay will inevitably keep this Rampage embarrassment in mind for revenge. Fans won't have to wait long as Cole, along with The Elite, will be squaring off against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express in an eight-man tag team match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will Adam Cole get his revenge on Jungle Boy? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far