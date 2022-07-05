"I cried like a baby" - Adam Cole emotionally describes his last night in NXT; reminisces memories with former WWE star

AEW star Adam Cole recently opened up about his emotional final night in NXT. The former NXT Champion reminisced about the feud with his friend and fellow AEW star Kyle O'Reilly.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have been linked since the beginning of their respective careers. The two wrestlers have surprisingly somehow ended up in the same promotions throughout their careers since 2009. Having worked together for over 12 years, O'Reilly re-united with Adam Cole upon his AEW debut in December 2021.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Panama City Playboy revealed that he got very emotional both before and after his final NXT match:

“I’m an emotional guy, and I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I cried like a baby after that match. I’m sitting there, I’m watching this video package before the match, and its pictures of me and Kyle from 2009, and all this Ring of Honor stuff, and us wrestling each other in New Japan, and I know this is my last night at NXT … I was crying before I went out there." (H/T: Sescoops)

Adam Cole further divulged his thoughts on what made facing Kyle O'Reilly so special that particular night:

"Getting to do that with him, there’s no one I would’ve rather wrestled or been in there with than Kyle. Just because I got to close my Ring of Honor chapter with him in a lot of ways, I got to close my PWG chapter and then my ‘NXT’ chapter with Kyle. So it was a very special night and a very emotional night for me.”

Adam Cole reveals staying in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels after leaving NXT

Inking a deal with WWE in 2017, Cole worked five years in NXT before jumping ship to AEW in 2021. The 32-year-old held the NXT Championship for record 403 days. Having held Triple H and Shawn Michaels in high regard, Cole has always been positively vocal about them.

During the same interview, The Panama City Playboy mentioned that he is still in touch with the two WWE legends:

"I still, to this day, keep in conversation, in touch with both of them. All of it is just, ‘Hey, how are you? Thinking of you, wishing you the best.’ That type of thing.”

Both Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have been on the sidelines, with the former having suffered a 'heavy concussion' at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. As of yet, there are no official updates regarding their in-ring return in the near future.

