Adam Cole had no idea his good friend and major former WWE star was leaving AEW

AEW recently released a few superstars. Meanwhile, Malakai Black's contract with the promotion expired. Adam Cole and Black are very close friends, yet the former had no idea that the latter was leaving the promotion.

Malakai Black had a great run as the leader of House of Black in AEW, but he had trouble connecting with the fans for a while. He was frustrated with his creative direction in the company, so he left after his contract expired.

Black fought his last singles match in AEW on the November 6 edition of AEW Dynamite against his good friend Adam Cole and lost. They even hugged each other after the match, displaying sportsmanship.

The Panama City Playboy recently had an interview with 107.7 The Bone to promote the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. During the interview, he was asked to comment on the hug he shared with the former WWE star. He was also asked if he knew about Black's plan to leave AEW.

He replied, “No, I really didn’t. So again I do have a history of working with Malakai. [He’s] just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with. We’ve shared a lot of really really cool moments together. So for me all it was, was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of love and respect for each other. I don’t know anything about or didn’t know anything about what his plans were and things like that. For me it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together after a long time.” [From 23:22 - 23:52]

Nigel McGuinness thinks Adam Cole will become the new TNT Champion on Collision

This week on Dynamite, The Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong defeated Daniel Garcia and FTR in a trios match. Cole scored the victory for his team by pinning Garcia.

After the match, it was announced that Garcia would put his TNT Championship on the line against Cole on Collision this week. Nigel McGuinness believed that The Star Of The Show would defeat Garcia to become the new champion.

Garcia won the TNT Championship in November 2024 at Full Gear after defeating Jack Perry.

