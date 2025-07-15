Adam Cole issues emotional statement amid retirement rumors after AEW All In

AEW star Adam Cole has recently been the center of rumors about him potentially leaving the business. He also put forth an emotional message on social media, further fueling speculation.

Adam Cole had proven himself to be one of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, an undisclosed medical issue led him to vacate the TNT Championship and also miss his scheduled match at All In. He had also hinted at retirement, which led to speculation in the wrestling community.

Taking to Instagram, Adam Cole has now shared a picture of himself from All In and thanked his fans in an emotional statement.

"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain.I love you all. Always."

You can check out the original post here:

Tony Khan has commented on Adam Cole's sudden disappearance from AEW

Adam Cole's sudden withdrawal from his scheduled match at All In came as a surprise to many.

Speaking on the All In: Texas media scrum post show, Tony Khan mentioned that the development had happened suddenly. He said that these kinds of medical issues were unpredictable. He also noted that it was unclear when Adam would return to AEW.

"But somewhere between late last night and earlier this morning, we talked, and he wasn’t feeling well. And that’s the unpredictable nature of some of these kinds of injuries, and I think it’s important that Adam Cole takes time to get right. Right now, there’s no clear idea of when Cole will be able to wrestle or even speak to fans again,” Khan stated.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Adam Cole down the line. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he even comes back to the wrestling scene in the future.

