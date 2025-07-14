Tony Khan addresses AEW star Adam Cole's status following unfortunate announcement

AEW President Tony Khan recently provided an update on Adam Cole following an unfortunate revelation. Cole got emotional while addressing the crowd at All In 2025.

Ad

Adam Cole was unfortunately pulled out of his TNT Title match against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. He later showed up on the show and broke down in tears while revealing that he was dealing with some health issues. Cole also thanked his fans before leaving, leading to widespread speculation about his in-ring future.

At the All In: Texas Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan revealed that the company had planned everything regarding Cole vs. Fletcher a day before the event, coming out of Collision, before the match was canceled.

Ad

Trending

“Yesterday we were absolutely planning, even last night when I was at ROH Supercard of Honor, we were planning for the pay-per-view. We had absolutely put everything in place for Adam Cole to defend the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher. Coming out of Collision, we had a trios match with Kyle Fletcher [and] RPG Vice vs. The Paragon. The trios match, coming out of it, Adam Cole, he came back, we talked, he was definitely planning to be at the pay-per-view, and even yesterday, we had talked."

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Khan provided an update on Cole, saying he will take some time off to recover from his health issues. He added that The Panama City Playboy's future as an in-ring performer was unclear.

"But somewhere between late last night and earlier this morning, we talked, and he wasn’t feeling well. And that’s the unpredictable nature of some of these kinds of injuries, and I think it’s important that Adam Cole takes time to get right. Right now, there’s no clear idea of when Cole will be able to wrestle or even speak to fans again,” Khan stated. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Adam Cole's message after relinquishing his title at AEW All In

Due to his health issues, Cole had to relinquish his TNT Championship before All In: Texas. Following his emotional promo on the show, the 36-year-old took to X to send the following message to his fans:

"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always," Cole wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship by winning the four-way match for the vacant title at All In. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates on Cole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!