Adam Cole links up with current WWE RAW Superstar

Adam Cole just linked up with a current WWE RAW superstar in a move that surprised wrestling fans. This star is someone who has a large appeal to the wrestling audience.

Xavier Woods is an avid gamer, and he has a lot of friends from the wrestling world with whom he plays video games. One of them is Adam Cole. Woods took to Instagram stories to share what he was up to over the past day.

He shared a screenshot of himself with Cole and two former WWE stars, Claudio Castagnoli and Tyler Breeze. These four people are usually seen enjoying a gaming session outside the squared circle, and this was another such day.

Cole was present in Xavier Woods' story.

Disco Inferno blasts Adam Cole’s The Devil angle

Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil when he turned on his former best friend MJF at AEW Worlds End. When that was over, the reveal came across as disappointing, and there was no proper reaction from the fans, as Tony Khan had hoped.

Disco Inferno has now given his opinion on the whole angle and said that it was atrocious. He was speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast when he said:

"The whole thing about The Devil angle, it's supposed to be like a serious angle, but they did all the silliness with the guy with the neck brace, and they're making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and stuff. In retrospect, if you go back and look at what all these characters are doing over the two months, this angle looks atrocious. The way they built this with all the silly stuff that they were doing. And I said it seemed like they were waiting for Cole to get better enough to do the reveal, which is kind of what this came across as because he was out for a while with the ankle."

Since turning on MJF and costing him the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe, Adam Cole has been on the sidelines as he is recovering from his ankle injury.

