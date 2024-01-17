The Devil angle in AEW was "atrocious," according to wrestling veteran

A certain WCW veteran recently gave his thoughts on the AEW Devil storyline. He criticized the whole angle and talked about certain parts of this which felt unnecessary or ruined the reveal. This was none other than Disco Inferno.

The mystery of the man behind the mask ended at Worlds End. However, looking back and not noting the identity of the perpetrators, everything that played out these past three months before the reveal ended up being connected.

On a recent Keepin' It 100 podcast episode, Disco Inferno talked about the storyline. He felt that certain segments were unnecessary and wondered how many of these could have been done to compensate for Adam Cole's ankle injury.

"The whole thing about The Devil angle... it's supposed to be like a serious angle, but they did all the silliness with the guy with the neck brace... and they're making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and stuff... In retrospect, if you go back and look at what all these characters are doing over the two months, this angle looks atrocious... The way they built this with all the silly stuff that they were doing... And I said it seemed like they were waiting for Cole to get better enough to do the reveal, which is kind of what this came across as because he was out for a while with the ankle." (1:07-1:53)

The veteran addressed the reveal and how it fell flat because most fans had already guessed that Adam Cole was The Devil.

"When people kind of realized who it was going to be... and this is so stupid from the dumb AEW fans online, they were going 'Sometimes the most obvious answer can be the best one,' so now when you are doing a mystery... when you are dragging a story this long, it's supposed to be a surprise. Like, 'Oh, I didn't think of that,' but everybody was thinking it was going to be Adam Cole. [And] it was." (2:33-2:57)

AEW star Adam Cole addressed his recent actions

Adam Cole recently addressed his actions and how he was done playing nice. He took matters into his own hands as The Devil as he orchestrated a grand plan to wreak havoc in AEW.

On Twitter, Cole said that he was done playing nice. He felt like it was time for him to go into business for himself.

“I’m the bad guy?!?! 2024 is wild. Ya’ll need to wake up. Being 'nice' gets you NOWHERE. Trust me…I know. #UndisputedKingdom @AEW Every single person you 'love & admire' does what they want, when they want. I’m done playing nice. If you don’t like it, then tough sh*t,” he wrote.

Now that the mystery of The Devil has been uncovered, AEW heads into a new angle, which will be the fallout of this storyline, and it seems that many wish to go after the Undisputed Kingdom.

