"It's a big reason why AEW is so successful"- Adam Cole states one common factor that made NXT and AEW successful

Adam Cole named one big reason that was responsible for the success of NXT and AEW: fans.

Adam Cole is one of the most popular stars in all of wrestling. Despite being a heel, he is cheered unanimously and his entrance routine is one of the most popular in any promotion.

Speaking to #DORK podcast, the Panama City Playboy pointed to the fans' energy and desire to see the AEW and NXT products succeed as a major factor that was common in the success of both brands.

"That roster was stacked," Adam Cole said. "You had a lot of really talented dudes who were trying to make an impression and trying to show the world on the biggest stage they ever had how good they were. That created a really exciting atmosphere. The live audience that was there, I've said this before and I think it's a big reason why AEW is so successful, the people who buy a ticket to that show and show up, they want the show to be good. They go there with the intention of 'this show is going to rule. I can't wait to watch these matches.' It creates this exciting atmosphere that not only creates this magic within the audience, but it does create a different feeling with the wrestlers as well. That's how the magic happens in a lot of ways." (h/t: Fightful Select)

Adam Cole believes fans feel responsible for AEW's growth

player/coach @CMPunk Boston really showed up last night. Appreciate all the fans that sold out the arena, we will be back soon! It’s fun coming to all the towns I haven’t been at in a while! @aew @AEW onTNT #AEWDynamite Boston really showed up last night. Appreciate all the fans that sold out the arena, we will be back soon! It’s fun coming to all the towns I haven’t been at in a while! @aew @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite

Cole continued in the same interview, talking about fans taking it upon themselves to ensure the brands succeed, be it AEW or NXT.

"At the end of the day, in a lot of ways, the fans looked at NXT as, not the little engine that could, but this new brand that was starting that they felt responsible for its growth, which I think is so important. The fact that the roster kept growing and they kept signing these Independent stars, they felt responsible for this massive growth of NXT becoming this legit third brand. AEW has that same kind of passion in a the sense of people feel they are responsible for AEW's growth these past two years, and they are. The fact that fans are so amped and so jacked up and ready to enjoy these matches, makes it so special. Fans are vital," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is quite correct in his assessment as AEW has an extremely loyal fanbase that has helped the company flourish as much as it has.

NXT carved a niche for itself but has been rebranded as NXT 2.0, ending the black and yellow era of WWE's developmental brand. But parallels can be made to AEW as NXT had a set of rabid fans who enhanced the show manifold.

