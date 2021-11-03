×
NXT 2.0 Results: Ciampa has intense faceoff with former rival; Solo Sikoa impresses in debut match

Ciampa had an intense faceoff with a former rival on NXT 2.0
Ciampa had an intense faceoff with a former rival on NXT 2.0
Modified Nov 03, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Listicle

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose kicked off NXT 2.0 and celebrated her title win from last week's episode. She bragged about beating Raquel Gonzalez and revealed that her stablemates Dolin and Jayne were beating up Zoey Stark backstage while she was in the ring.

She's a woman of her word.@WWE_MandyRose said she would defeat @RaquelWWE at #HalloweenHavoc, and look at her now. 🏆 #WWENXT https://t.co/qCRUQktNoZ

Io Shirai came out to challenge Mandy to a match. Rose said she was ready to go and attacked Shirai, tossing her out of the ring. Io came back and took out Mandy before Dolin and Jayne walked out to save Rose.

"I don't like @ZoeyStarkWWE, but I like you even less... I want you, RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW." - @shirai_io LET'S GO! #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/oZpUOYFy8V

Toxic Attraction were beating up Shirai before Carter and Catanzaro walked out to help the former tag team champ. Shirai,Carter and Catanzaro took out Toxic Attraction and made them retreat before NXT 2.0 moved on.

Safe to say @shirai_io & @WWE_MandyRose REALLY don't like each other! #WWENXT https://t.co/Xjp04EOlM4
this is getting interesting... 👀 #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @jacyjaynewwe @shirai_io @gigidolin_wwe @wwekayden @KacyCatanzaro https://t.co/ylLPVc9hrz

Cameron Grimes showed up to Duke Hudson's poker room and Duke was looking for an easy win over Grimes.

Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade on NXT 2.0

"I didn't do it to help you. I did it to end @RaquelWWE."- @DakotaKai_WWE#WWENXT @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/6iAzWp8yH8

Dakota unloaded on Jade right off the bat and sent her to the ropes. Jade fought back and landed a Hurricanrana followed by a flying knee in the corner on Kai.

Jade went for a pin but Kai managed to get out of it. Dakota landed her trademark kick in the corner on Jade, picking up a quick win on the newcomer.

Result: Dakota Kai def. Cora Jade

A victory isn't enough for @DakotaKai_WWE. What else does the pink-haired predator have planned for @CoraJadeWWE?#WWENXT https://t.co/F2NENrvYjC

After the match, Kai dragged Jade by the hair and took out a table as the crowd chanted "finish her!"

Kai put the table flat on Jade's face but then hesitated before leaving after putting Jade's skateboard on top of the knocked out Superstar.

Grade: B

MSK was in a short segment as NXT 2.0 continued and it ended with the duo missing a bus.

🤗 🤗 🤗 🤗 🤗 Guess @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE will have to walk to see the mysterious man behind MSK. #WWENXT https://t.co/xFMWKLH9V6

Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone on NXT 2.0

k.#WWENXT @RobertStoneWWE @DanielVidot https://t.co/x3soOcY36S

Robert Stone was out on NXT 2.0 and said that he could do anything before starting to sing and dance in the ring. Xyon Quinn was with him in the ring and said that he was only there to kick Stone's a**.

