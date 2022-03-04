"That’s the place where I want to be"- Adam Cole opens up about his ambitions in AEW

Adam Cole is gearing up for the biggest match of his AEW career this Sunday. The Panama City Playboy will challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the world title in one of the marquee matchups at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

His impending bout with Page won't be the first time the two men have stood toe-to-toe inside the squared circle. Page and Cole have collided multiple times dating back to their time in ROH, a promotion Tony Khan now owns.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated clash, Cole sat down with Sports Illustrated and provided intriguing revelations about his upcoming opponent. The 32-year-old said he was instrumental in Page inking a deal with ROH back in the day.

Adam Cole further praised The Cowboy for rising through the ranks to become the promotion's top champion, which is something he wants to accomplish now:

"This hasn’t been talked about a lot, but I was in one of the matches that led to him to being signed by Ring of Honor,” Cole said. “I was rooting for him every weekend when he was being discussed for Bullet Club. To see the performer and pro wrestler he’s become, it’s really, really cool. He’s had battles for that world title. They’ve all been absolutely spectacular. He’s done a hell of a job as AEW champ. But that’s the place where I want to be.”

Cole added that he wants to represent AEW and that his upcoming bout against Page would be put-up-or-shut-up time for him to prove that:

“I want to be the one to represent AEW,” Cole says. “I’ve only scratched the surface of showing what I’m capable of, and now I get to do that in a main event pay-per-view slot against an excellent world champion in Adam Page. This is big for me. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time, and it’s time for me to make a statement.”

As confirmed by Tony Khan, the AEW World Championship match between Adam Cole and Hangman Page will close out the Revolution pay-per-view this year.

Adam Cole and reDRagon defeated Hangman Page and Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite this week, Adam Cole gained the upper hand over Hangman Page precisely three nights away from their marquee clash at the pay-per-view.

Cole teamed up with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of the reDRagon to defeat Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in a trios match. After winning the bout, the former NXT Champion assaulted the AEW World Champion by tying him up to the ropes. With momentum on his side, it will be interesting to see whether Cole succeeds in ending Page's fairytale run this Sunday.

