"I kept asking her for going on a date and she was very hesitant" – Adam Cole opens up on how he managed to woo Britt Baker

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are among the most recognizable couples in AEW, but their relationship started many years back. As it turns out, it wasn't easy for the Panama City Playboy to convince the real-life dentist to go on a date with him.

Adam Cole appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and revealed that Baker was initially hesitant to go on a date with him due to her apprehensions over dating a wrestler.

"So, funny enough, I think Britt Baker's story, I'm assuming, it's very accurate but is, even before Bumble, cause Bumble is where it all started; we were actually Facebook friends before that. We never had conversations there or anything. We had matched up on Bumble I guess cause she was in Hershey's, Pennsylvania which is very close to where I was living at the time and she sent me a message saying 'who's this guy' and it was my picture. So we had been talking back and forth and either I got busy or she got busy so it was like this back and forth discussion type of thing and I remember one day I reached out because I thought she was beautiful and I kept asking her for going on a date and she was very hesitant about it because she didn't want to date a wrestler and I kept pressing the issue," Adam Cole said.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Y’alllllsssss @adamcolepro hung out with me and we relived his debut @aew here’s a little clip, but definitely get your ear holes on the whole ep! @TheVolumeSports Y’alllllsssss @adamcolepro hung out with me and we relived his debut @aew here’s a little clip, but definitely get your ear holes on the whole ep! @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/7adG42pTiL

Adam Cole said that him wrestling in Japan and still texting Britt Baker was the selling point

👑Adam Goldberg  @adamgoldberg28



Wrestlekingdom 11 - Adam Cole beats Kyle O’Reilly



Takeover stand & deliver is the decider.



#WWENXT Final battle 2016- Kyle O’Reilly beats Adam ColeWrestlekingdom 11 - Adam Cole beats Kyle O’ReillyTakeover stand & deliver is the decider. Final battle 2016- Kyle O’Reilly beats Adam Cole



Wrestlekingdom 11 - Adam Cole beats Kyle O’Reilly



Takeover stand & deliver is the decider.



#WWENXT https://t.co/RdHQ7ic0wm

Wrestlers endure tiring schedules and multiple days on the road for many months, yet Cole continuously texted Baker while he was working in Japan to fight at Wrestle Kingdom. This dedication convinced the AEW women's champion that the former NXT champion was seriously interested.

Also Read

"The selling point for her [Britt Baker] was that I went to New Japan to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom, and she was so impressed that I went to Japan and was still messaging her all the time. So, she's, like, 'oh okay he's actually interested.' So, I finally talked her into going on a date with me where we met kinda halfway in the middle where it was two and a half hours for me and same for her. We closed the place down and it was six hours of us sitting there and talking. We had so many cups of coffee. I remember seeing her for the first time and got the heart-drop-into-your-stomach feeling, like, I was nervous and the date went really, really well. Then we just started talking everyday and hit really really close and the rest was history," Adam Cole said.

With Adam Cole and Britt Baker both signed with AEW, it's likely that sometime down the line we will see a mixed-tag team match involving the two top stars.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Abhinav Singh