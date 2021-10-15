“I don't care how many people have watched it”- Adam Cole reacts to the ratings war between AEW and WWE

Adam Cole, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, gave his honest opinion about the Wednesday night ratings war between AEW and WWE. Cole, who has been a part of both companies, pointed out that he hasn't seen anyone super-focused about the ratings war.

AEW and WWE were in an intense battle for Wednesday night's TV ratings from October 2019 to April 2021, as AEW's Dynamite and WWE's NXT aired on the same day.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole spoke about what was happening within the company during the Wednesday night war. Cole mentioned that he never really cared about how much people watched it as long as he did a great job that day for his promotion:

"So for me personally, and this is always how I have been, being in NXT and being in AEW, I've never been someone who is super focused on the ratings war. I was always so focused on, if I was wrestling, I want to have the best match possible, if I'm cutting a promo I want to have the best promo possible... Of course it's really exciting to hear 'Hey! 1.3 million, that's awesome!' or that I was in the highest rated segment on the show, that's great. But if my match isn't good, or my promo isn't good, I don't care how many people have watched it, I'm going to be upset. But it was a really exciting time, really cool, especially in the beginning," added Adam Cole.

Dynamite comfortably won the Wednesday night war, as they were able to produce better numbers than the gold and black brand on a constant basis. This prompted WWE to take action and, as a result of suffering a defeat from the hands of Tony Khan's brand, WWE changed the schedule of NXT to Tuesday nights, thus finally ending the Wednesday Night wars.

Adam Cole has been on a winning streak since his debut at All Out

Adam Cole made his debut for AEW at All Out and since then, the Panama City Playboy has been undefeated in the ring. The former NXT champion has defeated the likes of Frankie Kazarian and Jungle Boy. Fans expect Cole to continue his winning streak, which has certainly been an impressive run for him.

As per the latest AEW Full Gear match card leak, Adam Cole looks set to face Christian Cage. This promises to be an exciting match, regardless of whether the IMPACT World Championship will be on the line or not.

