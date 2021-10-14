AEW Full Gear 2021 match card accidentally leaked; Opponents for Jon Moxley and CM Punk revealed 

A Twitter user seems to have noticed the card for AEW Full Gear 2021 during Tony Khan's latest video profile on Forbes and shared the same with fans on the social media site.

AEW Full Gear 2021 is just around the corner, and the anticipation for the November 17th pay-per-view is through the roof. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the match card for the show develop in the coming weeks.

While it would have certainly been exciting to see how things pan out on AEW's programming, a few matches for Full Gear seem to have been accidentally leaked. A Twitter user recently posted a screenshot of Tony Khan from the recent Forbes video profile of the AEW chief.

The user also posted a closeup of the notepad Khan was carrying, in which Full Gear's match card is scribbled. If you look closely at the photo, matches like Darby Allin vs. MJF, CM Punk vs. Wardlow, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson are written on the notepad.

Furthermore, Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole is another dream match that could happen at Full Gear if the picture is any indication. Other bouts like Inner Circle vs. American Top Dream and Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa are also on the card.

One intriguing aspect is that there's nothing next to AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker's name, meaning the company is yet to choose her opponent.

However, the detail which is sure to catch everyone's attention is that the leaked card has Hangman Page's name encircled. It could mean that Page could dethrone Kenny Omega and become the new AEW World Champion.

Check out the leaked card below:

surya  @Surya_KL_ If you zoom into Tony's notepad here, you might see this year's Full Gear card.. I could make up Jade vs Rosa, MJF vs Darby and Kenny/Hangman from it, there's Cole's name on it. Or maybe I'm imagining things💀P.S. Hangman's circled If you zoom into Tony's notepad here, you might see this year's Full Gear card.. I could make up Jade vs Rosa, MJF vs Darby and Kenny/Hangman from it, there's Cole's name on it. Or maybe I'm imagining things💀P.S. Hangman's circled https://t.co/rkwvLgdO2H

AEW Full Gear 2021's card could look much different than the leaked one

Apart from Hangman Page challenging AEW Champion Kenny Omega, no matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view yet. While one would assume the leaked card gives away almost every major bout, there's a chance it could only be a rough draft and not the final one.

Whatever the case, the road to AEW Full Gear 2021 has become more interesting because of the leak. It now remains to be seen which of these matches will eventually make it to the show.

