Adam Cole and reDRagon pick up a big win over current champions on AEW Dynamite

This week was the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. We kicked things off with a six-man tag team match as Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) took on the team of World Champion, Hangman Page, and the World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The match was made official on last week's Dynamite when Adam Cole interrupted Hangman Page after his successful title defense against Dante Martin. Cole said that the champ got lucky at Revolution, challenging him Page to a six-man tag with any two partners of his choosing. The Cowboy decided to go with the tag team champions.

It was a brilliant bout from start to finish with plenty of near falls. We saw Jungle Boy execute a double doomsday device with the help of Page and Luchasaurus. However, Cole and reDRagon won the match after Fish and O'Reilly hit Jungle Boy with Double Dragon, and Cole followed it up with The Boom to get the victory.

Hangman Page defended the AEW World Championship last week on Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page had his fifth title defense since becoming the AEW World Champion on the last week's edition of Dynamite. He defended his title against the high-flying sensation Dante Martin.

Dante gave Hangman a solid fight, but the latter beat the Top Flight member with a lethal buckshot lariat. After the bout, the champ asked Dante to come back into the ring. He heaped praise on the youngster for taking his chances and doing very well in singles action when his brother Darius got injured.

Page has now beaten the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, Adam Cole, and Dante Martin on his run as World Champion. Who do you think will be the one to dethrone him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

