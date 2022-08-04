Adam Cole returns on AEW Dynamite, attacks top tag team along with former WWE Superstars

Adam Cole returned to AEW during Dynamite tonight, shockingly turning on the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) alongside reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly).

The Panama City Playboy had been absent since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view due to injuries. This week, Cole appeared alongside the Bucks and reDRagon to address the fans as the Undisputed Elite.

He confirmed that he was happy to be back but was still not medically cleared to wrestle and had been thinking of the faction during his time off.

After proclaiming his loyalty towards the Bucks, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, Cole discussed the upcoming AEW Trios Championship tournament.

He told the Bucks that they could not compete in the tournament if they were to do so without Fish, the only other member of the faction to be cleared for action.

He then corrected himself, saying that the Jackson brothers "won't be physically capable of entering the tournament" before Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly launched an attack on the two-time AEW Tag Team Champs and Brandon Cutler.

Hangman Page made a beeline for the ring to save his former best friends and ROH Tag Team Championship partners. This added to last week's tease that the "Hung Bucks" could reform their title-winning trio ahead of the trios title tournament.

What was your reaction to the betrayal of Cole? Sound off in the comments below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far