"I was pretty banged up" – Top star in Tony Khan's AEW provides timely injury update

AEW has had a significant amount of top talent take a back seat, leaving Tony Khan to make do with the rising stars. However, during a recent interview, one of the biggest names revealed he could be back very soon.

The promotion's injury bug initially began with Kenny Omega, who stepped back in November 2011 to nurse numerous injuries. Following Omega, Penelope Ford stepped back due to an unknown injury, with Bryan Danielson, Andrade, and CM Punk following in the next few months.

AEW's Adam Cole recently sat down with Wrestle Buddies, where he gave an update on his injury rehabilitation:

“I’m doing OK,” Cole emphasized. “I’m definitely on the path, on the track to recovery, for sure. I have a great team around me that’s helping me, making sure that I’m taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic, as far as making sure I get the right care that I deserve. I feel like I’m progressing, and moving forward, every single week.”

Cole continued, detailing that he's never had to take this much time off in his entire career:

"I was pretty banged up. I think the most time I ever had off – as far as traveling and being on the road – was one month. I’ve been going, going, going nonstop. Eventually, our bodies kinda catch up to us, and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

While Cole has no planned return date, his real-life girlfriend, Britt Baker, shared a positive update on his recovery, meaning he's healing quickly.

During the same interview, Adam Cole hinted at a return to AEW very soon

During the same interview, Adam Cole recalled the scariness of his injury while looking forward to returning to the promotion very soon.

"I feel very confident I’ll be back in the ring soon. I miss it so much already. Injuries like that can be a little bit scary, not just for me but for everybody,” Cole said. “I’m getting the proper care that I need, and I’ll be good to go in no time. But yeah, I was definitely scared for me too.” (H/T: WrestlingINC)

The last time Adam Cole and Kenny Omega were on screen, they had tension between them. Amidst the rumors of both Omega and Bryan Danielson's returns, could The Undisputed Elite soon face a little "civil war"?

