AEW star Britt Baker provides a health update on boyfriend Adam Cole (Exclusive)

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker DMD has shed some light on boyfriend Adam Cole's status following the recent concussion he suffered.

For the uninitiated, Adam Cole was reportedly concussed at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. He also aggravated an already-injured shoulder. Dave Meltzer speculated that the injury could mean that the AEW star may be out for a long period.

In an interaction organized by Eurosport, the official broadcasters of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in India, Dr. Britt Baker DMD opened up about Cole's injury. She confirmed that Adam Cole will need time to recover, although he is currently healing:

"Well, he's definitely recovering and healing. So, I hope just like everybody else that we get to see him back in a wrestling ring soon. But, he definitely has to take some time to recover." (6.06-6.19)

Following the reports, Cole took to social media and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and support.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. 🙏

Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker DMD won big at AEW Double or Nothing

It's rare indeed for a couple to win big in the manner that Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker DMD recently did.

They were the male and female winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating formidable stars Samoa Joe and Ruby Soho respectively in the finals of the cup.

Unfortunately, Cole suffered an injury when he was on top of the world. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him all the best and hope that he can return to doing what he loves, at the earliest.

