Adam Cole revealed as The Devil at AEW Worlds End raises serious questions, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While the identity of the long-elusive Devil in AEW was finally revealed at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes it may not bode well for the Jacksonville-based company.

Ever since Adam Cole's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he had expressed his wish to go after the World Championship. A surprising turn of events had led him to ally with MJF, who was the reigning World Champion at that time. However, at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Cole was revealed to be plotting against The Salt of the Earth.

A few fans have questioned why Adam Cole did not simply sabotage the match to gain the AEW World Championship himself. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter expressed his views regarding Adam Cole, while also acknowledging that the new World Champion Samoa Joe was quite capable of holding the title.

"I am not sure what Adam Cole's direction is at this point except to start another faction, which, AEW has got so many factions. But I do wanna point out though, is even though he is a veteran, he [Samoa Joe] is still scary. He is still dominant. Samoa Joe makes an excellent model as the World Champion of that company in my opinion," Bill Apter said. [6:49 - 7:16]

As of now, what Adam Cole plans to do next remains to be seen.

