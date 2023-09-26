Adam Cole reveals Bryan Danielson and former WWE World Champion helped him after a career-threatening injury in AEW

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole offered special thanks to Bryan Danielson and a former WWE World Champion for providing him with necessary aid while he was going through an injury.

Last year at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Adam Cole suffered a concussion that put him on the shelf for several months. Although he came back stronger after the recovery, he got much-needed help from several co-wrestlers during the road to recovery, especially TNT champion Christian Cage.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes recently, Cole opened up on the aid he got from veterans like former WWE World Champions Bryan Danielson and Christian that helped him to recover fully. Here is what he said:

"Bryan [Danielson] was very, very helpful, Christian Cage was also someone who was very, very helpful. A lot of guys reached out, but yeah, specifically Bryan was someone who absolutely was there for me, he offered me words of advice, things that I should do, maybe supplements that I should take, things like that. So, Bryan was very, very helpful because obviously Bryan understands more than anybody what that process is like. So yeah, Bryan was amazing, and so were a lot of people." [12:22-12:55]

If you use any part from the above-transcripted quote, please make sure to credit us by mentioning H/T Sportskeeda.

Former WWE NXT Champion's current injury update after AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

At the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last week, Adam Cole seemingly hurt himself by jumping off the ramp. He was seen limping while walking ringside during the main event. He was later discharged from hospital amid serious concerns.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it's still unclear whether the former WWE NXT Champion has fully recovered from the injury. Nevertheless, he is set to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles alongside MJF against The Righteous as planned. This could be an indication that he is perhaps fine now. More updates regarding the same will be provided soon.