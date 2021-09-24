"I was starting to freak out" – Adam Cole reveals where he hid with Bryan Danielson before AEW debut

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made spectacular debuts at AEW All Out 2021, but the build-up to their debut had the Panama City Playboy "freaking out" as he and Bryan Danielson hid inside their trailers.

While talking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, the former NXT Champion explained how he and the American Dragon hid in their trailers in Chicago, and how they made their way to the ring at the absolute last moment.

"That was the best part for me, apart from the fact how hidden we were in the trailer. Not only the trailer, but me, and I'm pretty sure Bryan did as well, but I don't wanna speak for him, we flew into Milwaukee the night before and then stayed in a hotel. Me and Bryan Danielson stayed in different hotels. I love it (kayfabe). We drove to Chicago, we were in the trailer the entire time to the point they put us in the trailer so long, speaking of being stressed out and on time, it was like the main event ended and I'm still in this trailer and I'm like 'is someone gonna come get us?' I'd never even been in the building, I didn't know where the entrance is, I was starting to freak out, so they brought us at the last possible second but yeah it was so, so cool to be a part of," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have big matches this week on AEW

While Danielson has already wrestled a match of the year contender against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Cole will make his AEW Rampage debut against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage as he reunites with the Young Bucks on Friday.

The huge six-man tag team match will witness the Superkliq teaming up for the first time in years. Cole will wrestle his second match in AEW, after defeating Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite last week.

