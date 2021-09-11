"Felt like a full circle moment"- Adam Cole reveals the three people he's closest to in AEW

Adam Cole said Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are the three close friends he has in AEW, and he felt sentimental sharing the ring with them once again.

The Panama City Playboy joined AEW when he debuted at All Out 2021. The former face of NXT was widely rumored to join, considering his personal connections in the company, but the debut was pretty surprising in the way it all came about at the pay-per-view.

The former NXT champion spoke on Busted Open Radio and discussed his journey as a professional wrestler and the people he is closest to in AEW. He even spoke highly of former tag team partner Kyle O'Reilly and recalled their history together.

“When I first decided I wanted to be a pro wrestler, the mentality was ‘I really just want to get out there and wrestle.’ And at the end of the day, that’s all I want to do as well. I just want to go out there and wrestle. But to think of all the cool experiences and all the great people I’ve gotten to work with and cool places I’ve gotten to go, and for it to lead to that moment at All Out, it was surreal. It felt like a full circle moment in a lot of ways, and again, the Young Bucks and Omega, being three of the people I’m closest with, to finally share a ring with them again, I was feeling very sentimental," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole speaks about his friendships in AEW and NXT

Adam Cole reunited with former faction members and real-life friends Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in AEW.

Before he walked out at All Out, Cole revealed his legs felt "physically weak" as he was very emotional over the prospect of being in the ring with his friends again.

"I haven’t gotten to share the ring with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a really long time. You bring up Kyle O’Reilly. This is the first time since 2009 that me and Kyle O’Reilly are not in the same company, which is really crazy to think about. For so many years we had worked alongside each other, whether that be as partners or as enemies, we had worked alongside each other," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole has now positioned himself as one of the biggest heels in AEW after aligning himself with The Elite. Many are expecting his first major feud in the company to be with Jungle Boy. Cole attacked the Jurassic Express member during his debut at All Out.

