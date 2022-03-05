"I think even more than he realizes"- Adam Cole reveals which WWE legend inspired him

Adam Cole has always been respectful and appreciative of wrestling veterans, especially those he was directly involved with. The Panama City Playboy has disclosed that wrestling legend Chris Jericho had a huge influence on him.

Coming up through the NXT ranks before joining AEW, Cole worked extensively with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The former NXT Champion has never been shy of praising the two legends and did the same with Le Champion.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Adam Cole said the following about Chris Jericho's influence on him:

"Jericho influenced me so much I think even more than he realizes, I've got to tell him how much he has. But I mean, I remember reading his first book and going 'I gotta travel the globe. I have to travel and that really made me wanna go. I wanna take any and all bookings I can get in in Europe, in Mexico, in Japan.' That inspired a lot of young wrestlers." (5:38-6:02)

Adam Cole wants to face Jon Moxley in AEW

Among the numerous dream matches the former leader of Undisputed Era could have in AEW, Cole pointed out the name of Jon Moxley.

"Jon Moxley is another one who I only wrestled one time in an 8 man tag match for a Combat Zone Wrestling show, like a smaller show. So I'd love the chance to get in there with him at some point," Cole said. (5:22-5:37)

The duo once faced off in wXw, as The Switchblade Conspiracy (Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan) defeated Cole and Tyler Veritas in a tag title match.

A singles match between the two would be absolutely incredible and one that every AEW fan would be highly eager to see. If a title is involved in the picture, the stakes will be much higher.

