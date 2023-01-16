Adam Cole's first AEW match since return possibly teased 

AEW star Kip Sabian has teased a match against Adam Cole after the latter's recent return to action.

On last week's episode of Dynamite, the former NXT Champion finally returned after suffering a major injury. He also addressed the crowd in Los Angeles in an emotional promo.

Taking to Twitter, Sabian responded to a tweet from Cole, challenging him to a match at some point.

"So we get to fight now then? Wondrous indeed," said Kip Sabian.

Sabian was recently in a feud with Best Friends. At Battle of the Belt V, he was unsuccessful in capturing the All Atlantic Championship after a thrilling match with champion Orange Cassidy.

This wasn't Sabian's first attempt at winning the All Atlantic Championship. At the All Out pay-per-view, he could not beat PAC for the belt.

Bully Ray recently discussed Adam Cole's return to AEW

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently spoke about Adam Cole's return to AEW. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray discussed Cole suffering from health issues in the past.

The wrestling veteran claimed that he was invested in what Cole had to say, as he had friends who suffered from the same affliction. Ray said:

"He talked about dealing with some health issues that were waking him up in the middle of the night with his heart racing. I was so invested with what he’s had to say because I have had friends and loved ones suffer from that same affliction."

Before his hiatus from AEW, Cole was unsuccessful in capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship that he challenged for at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The match also included Hangman Adam Page and NJPW stars Kazuchika Okada and Jay White.

