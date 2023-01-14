"It’s happened to me in the past year" - WWE legend admits to going through the same struggles as AEW star Adam Cole

Adam Cole has officially returned from a long hiatus due to recovering from an injury, putting an end to rumors of his retirement as a result. In response to his fiery promo, WWE legend Bully Ray revealed that he suffered from the same ailments.

Upon returning, the Panama Playboy cut a fiery promo and updated fans on how difficult his rehab has been over the past few months. Adam Cole also put the entire roster on notice, positioning him as a main eventer in the process.

In the recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the promo and how he's known many who went through the same thing.

"He talked about dealing with some health issues that were waking him up in the middle of the night with his heart racing. I was so invested with what he’s had to say because I have had friends and loved ones suffer from that same affliction." [01:25 onward]

Bully Ray continued, admitting that he also experienced some of the things Cole shared during his promo.

"I’ll be a thousand percent honest: it’s happened to me in the past year, it’s happened to me a couple of times. I’ve been woken up in the middle of my sleep because my heart was at 150 to 160 beats per minute." [02:30 onward]

Bully Ray also warned AEW not to ruin Adam Cole's return after his fiery promo during his return. The veteran claimed that those responsible would be ignorant to mismanage him in light of the crowd's overwhelmingly positive response.

Adam Cole recently broke his silence after his return promo on AEW Dynamite

Fans have been clamoring for The Panama Playboy to be elevated in AEW ever since his feud with Hangman Page. Unfortunately, the star fell short at every opportunity, leaving fans soured with his booking in the promotion.

A day after his return, Adam Cole took to Twitter to note that his return is a second chance, seemingly confirming rumors that his career was in danger.

"A second chance #AdamColeBayBay," Cole Tweeted.

Adam Cole is currently positioned to be a main event babyface if his fiery promo is anything to go by. Unfortunately, Cole wouldn't be the first star not to have his momentum capitalized upon in AEW, and as such, fans will simply have to keep up with the product to see if Tony Khan listens to Bully Ray's advice.

