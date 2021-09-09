Adam Cole's first-ever AEW match announced for Dynamite

Adam Cole made a stunning debut at AEW All Out 2021, aligning himself with The Elite after an attack on Jungle Boy. He made his Dynamite debut on Wednesday, with a match against Frankie Kazarian announced for next week.

#AEWRampage this Friday on TNT, #AEWDynamite LIVE next Wednesday in NJ & @CodyRhodes returns to take on #MalakaiBlack at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jEt4F0Seua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

The Elite entered the ring to celebrate Kenny Omega's victory in the All Out main event and the addition of Adam Cole. The latter soon joined them to speak about The Elite being the greatest faction in wrestling history and credited the group as the sole reason for AEW's success.

Kenny Omega then called out Bryan Danielson for interrupting him at the PPV and the 'American Dragon' answered. Danielson and Omega stood face to face in the ring as fans cheered on.

A brawl broke out with Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, and Frankie Kazarian getting involved. AEW soon announced that 'Elite Hunter' Frankie Kazarian will face Adam Cole in the latter's in-ring debut next week.

Adam Cole "scared the s**t" out of AEW boss Tony Khan

Adam Cole was the face of NXT during their 'Wednesday Night Wars' against AEW. The latter eventually won this war.

However, in the post-All Out media scrum, Tony Khan admitted that Adam Cole scared him. Khan felt that Cole was the only person who could turn things in NXT's favor:

"The Wednesday Night War is over and in the demo we went, in 75 episodes I think, we went 74 and one. He's the one in 74 and one [points towards Adam Cole]. When there was the Wednesday Night War, he's the man who used to strike a fear in my heart every Wednesday. This guy scared the s**t out of me every Wednesday and there's nobody I'd rather have, it means the world to me," Tony Khan said.

