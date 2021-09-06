Tony Khan reveals why Adam Cole "scared the s**t" out of him while he was in WWE

Tony Khan was visibly ecstatic with the latest addition of Adam Cole to the AEW roster, and a big reason for that was he would not be in NXT anymore.

Tony Khan says that Adam Cole was the one that striked fear in him during those Wednesday night wars. #AEWAllOut — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

During the post-All Out media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Adam Cole "scared the s**t" out of him during the Wednesday Night Wars, crediting the former NXT champion for AEW's loss to NXT in the demo ratings.

"The Wednesday Night War is over and in the demo we went, in 75 episodes I think, we went 74 and one. He's the one in 74 and one [points towards Adam Cole]. When there was the Wednesday Night War, he's the man who used to strike a fear in my heart every Wednesday. This guy scared the s**t out of me every Wednesday and there's nobody I'd rather have, it means the world to me," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan's AEW dominated Adam Cole's NXT during the rating battle

The Wednesday Night War for demo rating supremacy was dominated by AEW. As Tony Khan mentioned, his promotion came out on top in the key 18-49 demographic 74 times out of 75, while NXT only did that once.

Adam Cole was the NXT champion for the most part of Wednesday Night Wars. He was undoubtedly the biggest star in the Black and Yellow brand of WWE.

Khan doesn't need to worry about the wars anymore with NXT's move to Tuesdays and Adam Cole's move to AEW.

The face of #WWENXT during the Wednesday Night Wars is now on #AEW. That's wild! pic.twitter.com/NQiZm4abmV — Gooch Skywalker 🥶 (@Marleveli) September 6, 2021

After his arrival, Cole immediately aligned himself with the Elite and they brawled with the debuting Daniel Bryan and Jurassic Express to close out a fantastic All Out pay-per-view.

Although Adam Cole didn't really get in action, he superkicked Jungle Boy. It could be the start of his feud with the up-and-coming AEW star.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Angana Roy