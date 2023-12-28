Adam Cole’s former friends are one of masked assailants working with The Devil, AEW fans speculate

The Devil's henchmen have appeared once more in AEW, but this time, they have left holding the ROH Tag Team titles. Fans have some ideas of their own, as they believe two of Adam Cole's friends could be the men in the masks.

With MJF defending the titles in a handicap match, this was familiar territory for the champion as he had already done this previously. But he was not just against two men tonight, as other goons were hiding under the ring, and they blindsided him with the referee's back turned. The numbers proved to be too much for him.

They were able to pin MJF and officially become the new ROH Tag Team Champions. With their identity still unknown, the promotion has labeled them simply as the "Devil's masked men" on paper, and they now hold the legendary belts.

Two groups emerged as the common speculation of the fans. They believed that this could be The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett or members of the former faction Undisputed Era. These would both be factions who are related to Adam Cole.

Some fans suggested The Gunns or the Young Bucks could be part of the goons, but the consensus still stands the same.

A fan also suggested that Wardlow could be part of the goons, seeing as a certain henchman was taller than the rest.

Fans' Speculations on the identity of the Devil's henchmen

AEW star Samoa Joe is seemingly not the Devil, just an associate

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the Devil was working with someone to make MJF's life miserable, and this was Samoa Joe.

Whether they have been working together since the start or not, all people know is Joe is the Devil's associate. The man in the mask revealed this tonight as he addressed the former WWE Superstar and thanked him for doing business with him.

This may have been a mutually beneficial plan between Samoa Joe and the Devil. This also clears out some suspicion that Joe himself was the Devil, as it was revealed that he was in partnership with them instead.

Nothing is for sure at this point, and instead, so many more questions need to be answered about this storyline. Hopefully, more answers arise this Saturday at AEW Worlds End.

Who do you think are the Devil's henchmen?