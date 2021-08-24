Adam Cole's friend reveals if he could sign with AEW - Reports

Adam Cole has seemingly wrestled in his final match on WWE NXT at the recently concluded TakeOver 36, which saw him come up short against Kyle O'Reilly. Since then, rumors of him joining the main roster or jumping over to AEW have started immensely.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Cole has now officially become a free agent. He spoke to one of his friends who has claimed that Adam Cole is yet to make a full decision over either staying in WWE or signing with AEW:

"He is a free agent right now. According to one of his friends, they said that there's not 100% decision made. So, either main roster WWE or AEW, I would tend to think AEW for him is the best option. But, you know, we'll see what we'll see the decision he makes. You know, if WWE had their act together, it wouldn't necessarily be the best option," Dave Meltzer said.

Cole's original contract was supposed to end last month, but the higher-ups in WWE convinced him to sign a short-term extension which would last until NXT TakeOver 36.

He even met Vince McMahon a few weeks ago to discuss possible main roster plans for him moving forward.

As it turns out, the former NXT Champion hasn't renewed his contract, which may suggest that he could become the latest ex-WWE superstar to have jumped over to AEW.

Regardless, Cole is currently the hottest free agent, and all the top promotions are gunning to sign him.

Adam Cole could embark on a new chapter if he signs with AEW

It could be argued that Adam Cole has nothing left to achieve on NXT. He captured every possible title there was to offer in the Black and Gold brand. Even if he receives the main roster call-up, there wouldn't be any guarantee that he would be treated as a main event caliber superstar.

Multiple former NXT stars like Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo became a shadow of themselves on the main roster.

I dunno if Adam Cole's contract is up, but if it is common sense tells you AEW is a pretty likely destination. Britt Baker is there, alot of his friends are there, and it seems like a natural fit. — JRockDraws 🤘🏻 (@Jrockamongus) August 2, 2021

At this point, Adam Cole could write the next chapter of his wrestling career by signing with AEW. He could even get to work alongside her real-life girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker.

Fans could also get to see Cole reuniting with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. There are endless possibilities if the former NXT Champion decides to join AEW.

Do you think AEW would be an ideal destination for Adam Cole, or should he stay with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das