5 reasons why Adam Cole should sign with AEW

NXT superstar Adam Cole may very well be leaving WWE as his contract is reportedly set to expire following this year's Summerslam pay-per-view. Although his deal expired soon after the Great American Bash, the former NXT Champion ended up signing a short-term extension that would run through the biggest event of the summer.

It is unknown if Adam Cole and the company will come to a mutual agreement moving forward. Normally in such cases, people start pointing towards a move to AEW, and why not? We have witnessed multiple former WWE superstars purposefully letting their contracts expire and heading directly over to Tony Khan's promotion.

I can’t even imagine an NXT without Adam Cole.



He has done so much for NXT since stars like Sami and Nakamura have all left as they got called up. If he does indeed leave after SummerSlam, it’s gonna a big loss 😔 pic.twitter.com/KLGyNr3hr9 — ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) August 2, 2021

With the swift rise of AEW, it is now slowly becoming an ideal wrestling promotion for almost every wrestler. If this isn't the case, social media won't be in such a frenzy with rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW sometime this year.

Considering what's on the table, one shouldn't be surprised to see Adam Cole end up signing a contract with AEW.

That said, let's take a look at five reasons why it would be a logical option for Adam Cole.

#5 Adam Cole signing AEW would allow him to enter the inter-promotional universe

Given the caliber that Adam Cole possesses, he should envision cementing the legacy in a promotion that allows him to become a box-office attraction.

There's no doubt that Adam Cole is perhaps the most decorated superstar to ever shine in a place like NXT. However, AEW seems to be providing wider options for wrestlers as of now.

The Pandemic era prompted companies like AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW, to name a few, to build a partnership and give fans something to be cheerful of in these unprecedented times. It wasn't just the promotions that were benefiting from this collaboration. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has become a pioneer in both IMPACT Wrestling and AAA promotion.

Guys like Jon Moxley and Lance Archer ended up getting a desirable contract that allowed them to compete in NJPW. It is one of the reasons why Daniel Bryan is keen on signing a contract with AEW. He wanted to wrestle with NJPW, which WWE would never allow.

Given the freedom a wrestler gets by competing under Tony Khan is probably the best thing going on right now. Adam Cole could become an even bigger star by competing in multiple promotions while representing one banner.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush