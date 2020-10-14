Britt Baker talks about Adam Cole possibly joining AEW

Britt Baker and Adam Cole are in a very public relationship with fans of both AEW and WWE NXT very aware of their relationship. When asked, during her interview with Uproxx, if there was one wrestler that she would like to have join AEW, Britt Baker naturally named Adam Cole as the obvious choice.

The two work on opposing promotions and that does come with its own set of problems, but during the interview, Britt Baker talked about how her relationship with Adam Cole worked.

Britt Baker on Adam Cole possibly coming to AEW

Britt Baker had a ready answer for one wrestler that she would love to have join AEW from WWE, naming her real-life beau, Adam Cole.

"Oh, I have a great one! Are you ready? Adam Cole."

Britt Baker went on to talk about what it was like having a public relationship with Adam Cole. She also talked about if it was at all awkward for them being in a relationship with Adam Cole, as he was working for WWE and she was working for AEW, with the 'Wednesday Night Wars' going on.

Britt Baker revealed that Adam Cole was actually helping her to find a different side to her wrestling.

"No, not at all, because it’s our jobs. It’s our careers, and we’re each other’s biggest supporters and biggest cheerleaders, and he has been wrestling a lot longer than I have, and he has so much to offer me as far helping me, and going over matches helping me grow. Especially now since I’ve been a heel. There’s nothing more I can ask for than sharing this dream of being a professional wrestler with a person that I call my best friend and the love of my life. So it doesn’t matter what night we’re wrestling or what channel we’re on, we’re still there for each other."

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Britt Baker's real-life partner, Adam Cole. While Baker is currently signed to AEW, Adam Cole is one of the top stars of WWE NXT.