Additional details on Daniel Bryan making his AEW debut - Reports 

The wrestling world has gone into a frenzy ever since reports about Daniel Bryan heading over to AEW emerged earlier today. Just a few hours ago, fans were coming to terms with the rumors of CM Punk gearing up for an in-ring return, and now there has been yet another blockbuster development.

It was reported earlier that Daniel Bryan's AEW contract gives the former WWE Champion creative control and also allows him to work dates in Japan. Now, a few other intriguing details have emerged, thanks to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net. According to the reports, Bryan would have a lighter schedule with comparable money to what WWE offered him.

Apart from that, Haynes also revealed that Daniel Bryan could possibly make his debut in AEW Dynamite's Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashley Stadium in New York on September 22.

The report also shed light on earlier plans for Daniel Bryan's debut soon after AEW All Out 2021, which were eventually scrapped to accommodate the rumored debut of CM Punk at the PPV in Chicago.

Daniel Bryan is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, and the fact that AEW might just get him under their umbrella speaks volumes about how far the promotion has come in merely two years of existence.

What can fans expect from Daniel Bryan in AEW?

It's wild to imagine that Daniel Bryan, who performed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37 a few months ago, could soon be competing in a rival promotion. Given his expertise in virtually every style of wrestling, Bryan could have bangers with anyone on AEW's stacked roster.

While fans shouldn't expect Daniel Bryan to instantly capture the AEW Championship soon after making his debut, since the promotion has adopted a slow-burn approach in recent months, he can certainly feature in some notable rivalries.

Whatever the case, the arrival of Daniel Bryan and possibly CM Punk could take AEW's stock to unforeseen levels in the industry.

Are you excited about Daniel Bryan's possible move to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

