Daniel Bryan has signed with AEW - Reports

This morning there were reports that CM Punk could potentially be on his way to AEW. Now a new report suggests former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has already signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Daniel Bryan (formally known as "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson) is "locked-in" and has signed a contract with AEW. With tentative plans already in place for his arrival to the company.

If this report turns out to be true, this is a huge signing for AEW as Daniel Bryan is one of the most recognizable stars in professional wrestling today.

I can't confirm this report at this time, but this is a hell of a scoop from @Casshooole if true. Wow. https://t.co/hTE36YXDtv — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 21, 2021

Details on Daniel Bryan's AEW contract revealed

Haynes reports that Daniel Bryan had requests for his AEW contract that were granted, including the ability to work in Japan, working fewer dates for comparable money, and wanting to have creative input over how his character is portrayed on AEW TV.

All of these requests sound relatively reasonable for a superstar the quality of Daniel Bryan, and it's no surprise that AEW owner Tony Khan would agree to them.

As far as when Bryan will make his AEW debut, that is currently unknown. But it will most likely take place sometime in the next couple of months. The shows in Chicago and New York City are prime candidates for his AEW arrival.

Bryan's theme outside of WWE was "The Final Countdown" by Europe. With Khan already proving that he has no issues licensing theme music for his roster, you might expect to hear the theme music play on TNT sooner rather than later.

Checking on this, but this would be enormous https://t.co/6pIt7i8B1a — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2021

