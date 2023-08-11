Adam Cole says former Undisputed Era member is not returning his calls

Adam Cole was placed in a confusing situation following last night's events at AEW Dynamite. A certain friend of his put his foot down and has not answered any of his calls. The star in question is former WWE NXT star and Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong.

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong's friendship started the moment the latter joined The Undisputed Era back when both were part of NXT. Along with the rest of the members, they would go on to capture all the gold that the NXT men's division had to offer. Now they have reunited in AEW, but things have not been going well as of late and recent events have affected their friendship.

On Twitter, Roderick Strong expressed how heartbroken he felt after Cole seemingly chose MJF over him as his tag team partner. The Panama City Playboy replied to his tweet and asked Strong to call him back, alluding to how this was not his first attempt at contact.

"Call me back please."

Check out the tweet below:

Adam Cole seemingly set to compete twice at AEW All In

AEW star Adam Cole was previously announced to be main eventing All In after challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship. However, last night on Dynamite, he revealed that he had other ideas to add to that and that he wanted to go after certain titles he never achieved in his stint with Ring of Honor, such as the tag team titles.

The former NXT Champion revealed that he wanted to challenge for Aussie Open's titles during Zero Hour, the pre-show of All In. He then asked MJF if he was willing to stand alongside him and go after the titles, to which the world champion accepted.

Better than You Bay-Bay has been one of the best things going on in AEW at the moment, not just for the fans but for MJF and Adam Cole themselves. However, it seems as if Cole has ostracized his other friend in the process, and this could come back to bite him if not resolved soon.

