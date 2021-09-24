Adam Cole says he knows other main roster WWE stars who had been "upset or stressed out"

Adam Cole made his AEW debut at All Out earlier this month, joining The Elite. Cole was free to sign with AEW after his WWE contract expired earlier than expected.

During a recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Adam Cole said he was apprehensive about how he would be booked on the main roster. Cole added that he knew other main-roster WWE Superstars who had gotten "stressed out" by certain situations they were put in .

"There certainly was a fear and it’s not because of anything other than the fact that I feel like I had known so many people who had gotten upset or stressed out by situations they were thrown into," Cole said.

"That was a concern and I was a little worried because so far, in the 13-and-a-half years that I’ve been in the pro wrestling business, I have not gotten to a point yet where I’m like, ‘I hate this. I am not having fun.’ I’ve been very lucky, fingers crossed, the entire time." H/T - POST Wrestling

"It was all crazy" - Adam Cole on some of his positive experiences in WWE

Adam Cole wrestled briefly on SmackDown and WWE RAW, as well as the match at Survivor Series. One of the biggest stars in the history of NXT and a former NXT Champion, Cole said he had a few positive experiences in WWE.

Also Read

"I wanna be able to look back on my career and say that I accomplished everything I wanted to even if I had a really short stint where I was getting the chance to work on SmackDown and RAW and I got to do the match at Survivor Series," he said. "All of those were very positive experiences as well. It was all crazy."

Adam Cole will be in action later tonight on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam where he will team up with The Young Bucks to take on Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Arvind Sriram