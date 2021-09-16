Adam Cole secures clean win on AEW Dynamite debut; Reveals Superkliq's first match

In the opening match of this week's AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and Kazarian battled it out in the former's in-ring debut for the promotion. As expected, Cole came out on top and kickstarted his AEW tenure on a winning note.

Adam Cole came out to a thunderous reaction from the Newark crowd, who couldn't care any less about the fact that he was a heel. Next, Elite "Hunter" Kazarian made his way out to a reaction that naturally paled in front of Cole's.

The Panama City Playboy and Kazarian, a proven veteran in the ring, put up a fun back-and-forth contest for the fans.

Adam Cole never looked in a condition to lose the match, though Kazarian did get a lot of offense in. Despite how over Cole was, Kazarian did manage to get the crowd behind him in the closing stages.

However, it just wasn't meant to be for the former AEW Tag Team Champion. After countering a leg drop, Adam Cole took down Kazarian with a Panama City Sunrise. He followed it with a Running Knee to secure the win in his debut outing for Tony Khan's promotion.

Adam Cole reveals SuperKliq's first match in AEW

It was recently revealed that The Young Bucks filed a trademark for the name "Superkilq." For those unaware, It is the name of the faction Adam Cole, Matt, and Nick Jackson formed during their days in the indies.

After winning his bout this week, Cole revealed Superkliq's first match would go down at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd. The faction would lock horns against Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at the show.

Superkliq is the clear-cut favorite to win the match that will emanate from the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

