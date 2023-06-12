Adam Cole seemingly hints at reuniting with 3-time WWE Champion in AEW

AEW star Adam Cole has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy with his recent social media activity. The former leader of the popular faction Undisputed Era has teased the possibility of reuniting with his former stablemates Kyle O'Reilly in All Elite Wrestling.

Currently, three out of the four members of Undisputed Era have found themselves in AEW in 2021. Adam Cole, who made a monumental debut in the promotion, has been making waves since his arrival.

Kyle O'Reilly, who is currently sidelined with an injury, was last seen in August 2022 when they attacked the Young Bucks, and Roderick Strong, who recently made his highly anticipated AEW debut.

The speculation about an Undisputed Era reunion began when Cole liked a tweet from a fan that featured all three members of the faction. This small gesture has ignited a firestorm of excitement among wrestling enthusiasts who have been longing to see the dominant faction reunite on a new platform.

Undisputed Era made a significant impact during their time in NXT, capturing numerous championships and delivering memorable matches. Their chemistry and cohesive unit were undeniable, leading them to be regarded as one of the best factions in recent memory.

Bobby Fish, the fourth member of the faction, was also in the promotion until last year however, now he has found happiness on the independent circuit and is making a name for himself.

AEW star Adam Cole is optimistic about Kyle O'Reilly's return

Adam Cole recently provided an update on his injured friend and former teammate, Kyle O'Reilly.

In a recent interview on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Cole shared that Kyle O'Reilly is progressing well and is eager to make a return to the ring.

“He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that."

The Panama City Playboy continued:

"He is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great, great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.”

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 1 year ago on Dynamite, Jon Moxley vs Kyle O'Reilly in the vacant AEW World Championship tournament.



A super underrated match. KOR's mini singles run was so good last year. 1 year ago on Dynamite, Jon Moxley vs Kyle O'Reilly in the vacant AEW World Championship tournament.A super underrated match. KOR's mini singles run was so good last year. https://t.co/dsDyHTdCYw

O'Reilly last competed in a match in June 2022, where he faced Jon Moxley in an episode of AEW Dynamite. He sustained an injury followed by a post-surgical issue, which has kept him out of action for an extended period.

What are your thoughts on Adam Cole teasing reunion of Undisputed Era? Sound off in the comment section below.

