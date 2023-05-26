3-time WWE Tag Team Champion on the "right track" for AEW return, says Adam Cole

AEW star Adam Cole is currently embroiled in one of the most high-profile feuds in his run with the promotion but took the time to update fans on Kyle O'Reilly. According to the Panama Playboy, his good friend is on track to recovery.

O'Reilly last competed back in June 2022, when he unsuccessfully took Jon Moxley on during an episode of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the star suffered an injury followed by a "post-surgical issue," which has resulted in his extended absence.

During his recent interview on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Adam Cole expressed how Kyle O'Reilly is keen to return and reunite with Roderick Strong.

“He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that."

Cole continued:

"He is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great, great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.” (H/T Fightful)

Since Roderick Strong's All Elite Wrestling debut, fans have wondered if Bobby Fish would join his former Undisputed Era members and reunite the stable. However, according to Fish, he is not in contact with Tony Khan.

Kyle O'Reilly personally updated AEW fans on his condition last month

Fans have naturally been very concerned about the former NXT Tag Team Champion, especially since his injury came only a few months into his AEW debut.

In response to Adam Cole's post addressing fan concern, Kyle O'Reilly himself assured fans that he'll be back like Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator.

"Yeah everyone, I’m good! Although I appreciate the concern. Like Arnold says in his famous, unmistakable quote that everyone knows and loves from the film 'The Terminator' (1984) he says 'I am going to come back," O'Reilly tweeted.

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat @AdamColePro Yeah everyone, I’m good! Although I appreciate the concern. Like Arnold says in his famous, unmistakable quote that everyone knows and loves from the film “The Terminator” (1984) he says “I am going to come back”

Hopefully, for fans and the rest of The Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly will return soon enough to help in Adam Cole's extended feud with The Jericho Appreciation Society.

