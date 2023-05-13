Former WWE star reveals whether he has spoken to Tony Khan after AEW exit

A former WWE Superstar reveals if he had spoken to Tony Khan since his AEW departure. The star in question is Bobby Fish.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion's All Elite Wrestling contract had expired early last year. His last televised match was on an episode of Rampage. He had lost the match against former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Fish was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman on the Hous of Wrestling podcast. During the interaction, the former WWE Superstar mentioned that he had not spoken much with the AEW President since leaving the promotion.

“No. Not really. I think the last time I crossed paths with him would have been at Jay Briscoe's services,” Bobby Fish said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Bobby Fish also shared some insight on if he would ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I don't know. I got my wife. I got my daughters. I got my dog. That's my every day. Wrestling is literally, it's a job. I still love it. It's paying the bills and like, I'm just living my life, and dare I say my best life. I got married in July. There's never an end to the work to be done on a home, so we're always putting that in. Those are weekend projects. I'm living my best life. Whether or not that circles back around, you know, time will tell.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Bobby Fish on former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong's AEW debut

A couple of weeks ago, former NXT North American Roderick Strong made his shocking AEW debut to help out his friend and former faction member Adam Cole.

While speaking on the same podcast, Fish shared his thoughts on his friend and former faction member Roderick Strong making his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former WWE Superstar mentioned that he was happy to see his friends reunite.

"I will just say this. I'm just happy to see my boys at work. These are, and have always been, legitimate, close friends of mine. I think that's why the Undisputed Era worked the way that it did in NXT because there was no fabrication to it. We were four guys who were tight and what you saw play out on screen was four dudes who had each other's back, and that was marketable because it was real. I'm just happy to see two of my best friends back at work." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Strong also emerged victorious in his debut.

